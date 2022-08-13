Narayankhed DSP Sriram passes away

05:58 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

DSP G Sriram (file photo)

Sangareddy: DSP Narayankhed G Sriram (53) passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Sriram was recruited as a Sub-inspector of Police in 1995. During the early days of his career, Sriram worked as SI in Narayankhed in 1999. After getting a promotion as a DSP, he worked in Nagar Kurnool initially. He was transferred to Narayankhed in May this year.

However, Sriram went on leave in June because he was suffering from serious back pain. He died of the same in a hospital on Saturday. Sriram was survived by a wife and four daughters.