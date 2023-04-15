Narrow escape for passengers as bus enroute Nandyal catches fire

The mishap happened near the Anantapur-Tadipatri main road in Singanamala Mandal in the early hours of Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:53 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

The mishap happened near the Anantapur-Tadipatri main road in Singanamala Mandal in the early hours of Saturday.

Hyderabad: At least 26 passengers had a miraculous escape when the bus they were traveling on caught fire. The mishap happened near the Anantapur-Tadipatri main road in Singanamala Mandal in the early hours of Saturday.

The bus was heading to Nandyal from Bangalore when the incident occurred. After noticing smoke from the rear portion of the bus, the driver and staff deboarded passengers, and the bus caught fire after some time. The timely response of the driver and the staff averted a major mishap.

After all the passengers got down from it, the bus caught fire and was completely damaged. No one was injured in the incident.

29 passengers travelling from Bangalore to Nandyal had a narrow escape when the bus in which they were travelling caught fire on Anantapur-Tadipatri main road in Singanamala Mandal. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/GKZowUmt9C — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) April 15, 2023