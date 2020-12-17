Narsampet gets first tribal sainik school

Admission for the students will start from Class 5 with an intake of 80 students and another 80 students in the Intermediate first year with 75% of the seats reserved for the STs and 25% for other communities

Warangal Rural: The State government is spending Rs 1.25 lakh per year on each student studying at the Tribal Welfare Residential Schools as the State govt was offering quality education and nutritious food, said Minister for Women, Child and Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod. She along with the Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha, Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) Secretary RS Praveen Kumar, Warangal Rural District Collector M Haritha and Eturnagaram ITDA PO Hanmanthu Kondiaba Zendage inaugurated the first tribal Sainik school set up under aegis of TTWREIS at Ashok Nagar village near Narsampet town in the district on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said, “It is a great pleasure to inaugurate the first Tribal Gurukul Vidyalaya in the country here today with the blessings of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.”

“It is truly a matter of great pride that 40 tribal girls from the tribal welfare schools secured the MBBS seats. I must congratulate Secretary RS Praveen Kumar for such achievements,” she said and added that a tribal welfare residential school would be set up soon in Narsampet constituency.

“For the first time in the country, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao sanctioned 22 degree residential colleges for women in one day. I will also see that the first such college would set up in Narsampet constituency,” the Minister added. Local MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy said that three years of hard work was behind setting up the tribal Sainik school. “I am very proud to have a Sainik school in my constituency. I am thanking each and every official and public representative who strived for the sanction of the school to my constituency,” he added. The Tribal welfare school was set up with Rs 6.50 crore and the total intake was at 650 students.

TTWREIS set up this school exclusively to prepare students from Scheduled Tribes (STs) for a career in the armed forces, and existing tribal welfare school in Ashok Nagar was converted into the Sainik school with all the necessary infrastructure facilities. Admission for the students will start from Class 5 with an intake of 80 students and another 80 students in the Intermediate first year with 75% of the seats reserved for the STs and 25% for other communities. The school was modelled on the Union Defence Ministry’s Korukonda Sainik School in Vizianagaram. On the occasion, the Minister has also unveiled a war tank presented by the Army to the school.

