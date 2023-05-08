Narsampet MLA unveils poster on ‘Hug a Book Challenge’

Published Date - 07:15 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy along with Kasula Ravi Kumar unveiling poster on "Hug a Book Challenge" on Monday.

Warangal: Narsampeta MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy has unveiled a poster on ‘Hug a Book Challenge’ programme at his camp office in Narsampet on Monday.

In an effort to promote the reading habit and make the people aware of the importance of education, founder of the “LEAD Children’s Library and Literary Centre” Kasula Ravi Kumar has begun the ‘Hug a Book Challenge’.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA has stressed on the significance of reading books from childhood and urged everyone to participate in the innovative programme initiated by Kasula Ravi Kumar who is a social activist and English teacher.

“The programme will bring everyone closer to books and create a knowledgeable society. It will create a positive impact on the community and encourage people of all ages to embrace the joy of reading,” he said, appreciating the services of the LEAD Foundation, a non-profit organization for working to promote education and literacy in the region.