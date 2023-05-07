CPR training programme held in Warangal

IMA Warangal branch president has stressed on need to make people aware of ‘first hour’ to save lives of the people suffering heart attack

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:32 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

CPR training conducted by Vasavi Club and IMA in Warangal.

Warangal: Indian Medical Association (IMA), Warangal branch president Dr Vaddiraju Rakesh has stressed on the need to make the people aware of the ‘first hour’ also known as ‘golden hour’ to save the lives of the people suffering heart attack.

“People should be aware of performing the CPR as it would help to save the lives of the patients before shifting them to the hospital,” he said while speaking at a CPR training programme organised by Indian Medical Association, Warangal, Anesthesia Branch in association with Vasavi KCGF Doctors here on Sunday. “In the context of increased cardiac deaths, awareness of Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is necessary for everyone,” he said.

Vasavi Club, Warangal, District Governor Ravva Geetha said that if family members, fellow employees and fellow travelers know about CPR in times of emergency, they would be the ones who can save lives.

She also noted that heart-related deaths have increased after COVID-19. Meanwhile, she also inaugurated the blood donation camp organized on this occasion.

She also provided a digital sound system to the AVV College. Nehru Youth Kendra (NYK) officer Ch Anvesha stressed the importance of youth and women being trained in CPR, as it can provide reassurance to families. Nearly 60 persons have attended the training programme.

Dr Ch Murali, Vasavi Clubs Region Chairman Dr Vallala Prudvi Raju, Club Secretary Dr Naresh, Treasurer Dr Praveen, Dr Dinesh, Dr Shravan, Dr Ashok Kumar, Dr Pushpendranad, and others were present.