Nathnaipally in Medak records lowest temperature in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:28 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Hyderabad: At 8.7 degree Celsius, Nathnaipally in Medak recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the State on Tuesday morning and an Orange alert has been issued accordingly. Orange alert is generally issued for severe cold wave conditions instructing the officials to be prepared.

The second lowest minimum temperature of 10.3 degree Celsius was recorded at Khammam, followed by 11.7 degree Celsius in Vikarabad district till Tuesday morning.

Dry weather is prevailing in many parts of Telangana and minimum temperature declined significantly in several areas. According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 14 degree Celsius to 17 degree celsius during the next three days.

Generally, erstwhile Medak and Adilabad districts record lowest minimum temperature in the State.