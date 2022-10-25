Hyderabad chills as minimum temperature dips

By Sowmya Sangam Published: Updated On - 07:56 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Though the season is yet to set in completely, winter freeze with early morning chills is being experienced in Hyderabad for the past few days now. Sweaters are back in vogue and the number of morning walkers has taken a dip.

The minimum temperature in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday stood at 15.4 degree Celsius. The lowest temperature of 13.8 degree Celsius was recorded at Moula Ali in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Hyderabad not only had a -4.3 degree Celsius departure from normal but also recorded one of the lowest for the month in six years. According to India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H), the earlier lowest minimum temperature for the city for October was recorded in 2016, at 16.3 degree Celsius.

The Director of IMD here, K Nagaratna said the transition from the rainy season to the dry winter conditions is currently taking place due to which a further dip in temperature is expected.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning society (TSDPS), the city experiences mild winters from November to January. The lowest temperatures are usually observed over Patancheru, Ramachandrapuram, Serilingampally, Rajendranagar, Uppal, Malkajgiri, Kapra, and the remaining central parts of GHMC.

Several districts in the State are facing cold wave conditions with temperatures falling below 10 degree Celsius. Nathnaipally in Medak district recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the State of 8.7 degree Celsius on Monday.

Forecast:

The India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H) predicts a clear sky with mist or haze during morning hours in Hyderabad for the next three days. While the minimum temperature is expected to be in the range of 15 degree Celsius, the maximum temperature is likely to hover between 29 degree Celsius and 32 degree Celsius.

A similar weather pattern is expected to prevail over other districts in the State.