National Anthem on silk fabric without any stitch

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published: Published Date - 03:40 PM, Sun - 14 August 22

Hyderabad: It’s always heart-warming and empowering to witness a good work of art and creativity. Veldi Hari Prasad, a young power loom weaver from Sircilla, has impressed the internet with his one-of-a-kind work of art— National Anthem woven on a single fabric without a stitch.

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence, Prasad has woven the National Anthem on a silk fabric. Along with the anthem, the silk cloth features the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ logo in English, a tricolour India map with the Ashok Chakra in the centre, and women in the ‘Namaskar’ posture along the borders. The national anthem was woven in Telugu language.

It took five days for Prasad to complete this two-metre-long fabric, on a 47-inch-wide loom. This piece of art is unique in that it is woven in a single fabric with no stitching or printing. “I wanted to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence in my own style, so this is a small effort from my side in making ‘Chenetha’ a part of the celebration,” Prasad said, explaining his unique work.

Recognizing the efforts, Telangana’s Industry Minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday took to twitter and appreciated the weaver. “On the eve of #IndiaAt75 a unique tribute of #Sircilla weaver Sri Veldi Hari Prasad. National Anthem woven on Silk Fabric without any stitch or print (sic). My compliments,” he wrote.

Earlier, Prasad has made headlines for creating an image of Lord Ganesha on a shawl using one gram of gold, and for weaving a Zari Saree as light as air, that can fit in a match box.

He now intends to present this work to Governor of Telangana, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan but is unsure how to contact the Raj Bhavan administration.

With the fabric of the National Anthem going viral on the internet, people on social media also expect the Governor to acknowledge his efforts soon