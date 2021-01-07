National award for science teacher

The award is given to individuals for their contribution in various fields annually at the national level by Nalgonda-based Pudami Sahiti Vedika.

Naveen Kumar, a PGT Biology teacher at the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS), Boys School of Jagtial was awarded Pudami Ratna Award 2021.

The science teacher was selected for the award for his various science projects at National Science Congress and Inspired projects. The award is given to individuals for their contribution in various fields annually at the national level by Nalgonda-based Pudami Sahiti Vedika. The award will be handed out to Naveen Kumar at Junior Lecturers Bhavan in Nalgonda on January 10. TMREIS Principal Ratnakar congratulated the teacher for the award. This is the second national award to Naveen Kumar, the Principal said.

