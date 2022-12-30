Friday, Dec 30, 2022
National Football Championship: Telangana crush Andaman 5-0

Syed Yousef scored a brace while Solai Malai, Shafique and Rasiq Ahmed added one each

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 08:35 PM, Fri - 30 December 22
Hyderabad: Syed Yousef scored a brace while Solai Malai, Shafique and Rasiq Ahmed added one each as Telangana crushed Andaman and Nicobar 5-0 at the 76th National Football Championship (Santosh Trophy) held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Friday.

Earlier, Telangana defeated Odisha 1-0 with the help of Solai Malai lone goal.

Result: Telangana 5 (Syed Yousef 2, Solai Malai 1, Shafique 1, Rasiq Ahmed 10 bt Andaman and Nikobar 0; Telangana 1 (, Solai Malai 1) bt Odisha 0.

