National Games: Rashmikaa-Shivani clinch silver

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:22 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis players Shrivalli Rashmikaa and Shravya Shivani settled for a silver medal after going down in the women’s doubles final at the ongoing 37th National Games in Goa, on Saturday.

Playing against the top seeded duo of Rutuja Bhosale and Prarthana Thombare of Maharashtra, the Telangana players failed to bring their A game as they lost 3-6, 1-6.

Meanwhile, Rashmikaa entered the singles summit clash as her opponent and top seed Zeel Desai of Gujarat conceded semifinal clash. Rashmikaa was leading 6-1 when the Gujarati player conceded it.

Results: Doubles Final: Rutuja Bhosale (MH) (1)/Prarthana Thombare (MH) (1) bt Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (TS)/Shravya Shivani (TS) 6-3,6-1 ;

Singles semifinals: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (TS) bt Zeel Desai (GUJ) 6-1 (conceded).

