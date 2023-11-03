Rashmika-Shravya pair reaches final of 37th National Games

In the semifinal clash, the Telangana’s pair defeated Karnataka’s Sharmada Balu and Soha Sadiq 6-4, 6-7 (5), 10-5 to reach the summit clash

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:01 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and Shravya Shivani duo reached the final of the women’s doubles event at the ongoing 37th National Games in Goa on Friday.

In the semifinal clash, the State pair defeated Karnataka’s Sharmada Balu and Soha Sadiq 6-4, 6-7 (5), 10-5 to reach the summit clash.

In the women’s singles category, Rashmikaa continued her good run to reach the semifinals. She got the better of Suhitha Maruri from Karnataka in the quarterfinals with a comfortable 6-0, 6-3 victory.

Results: Semifinal: Doubles: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty / Shravya Shivani (TS) bt Sharmada Balu/Soha Sadiq (KA) 6-4, 6-7 (5), 10-5; Quarterfinal: Singles: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (TS) bt Suhitha Maruri (KA) 6-0, 6-3.