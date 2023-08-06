National Handloom Day: British Women in Sarees organise ‘Saree Walkathon 2023’ in London

Published Date - 07:09 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

Hyderabad: To celebrate National Handloom Day, which falls on Monday, August 7, British Women in Sarees organised a unique ‘Saree Walkathon 2023’ event in London. The founder of British Women in Sarees, Dr Deepti Jain said that the event was aimed at promoting and supporting Indian handloom weavers.

For the cause of the handloom weavers, over 500 women from different states came together draped in their beautiful regional handloom Sarees of India. The Saree walk started from Trafalgar Square, passed the 10 Downing Street and ended in front of Mahatma Gandhi Statue at parliament square.

A team of over 40 women from Telangana participated in the Saree Walkathon 2023 draped in Handloom Sarees like Gadwal, Pochampally, Pochampally Ikkat, Narayanpet and Gollabhama from Telangana. The event was organized to raise awareness of our handloom weaves and to showcase the rich cultural heritage of our State and Country, the press release said.

The Telangana coordinators including Prathima, Jyothy, Anusha, Sadhana, Sindhu and Goda said that they took part in the event hoping that such international promotions will get a wider reach and help for the betterment of livelihoods of handloom weavers.

