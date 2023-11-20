National Spices Conference 2023 concludes the first day of the edition

The conference, in collaboration with the All-India Spices Exporters Forum (AISEF), brought together experts and industry leaders to address critical issues concerning the safety and sustainability of the spice industry.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:33 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Hyderabad: The World Spice Organisation (WSO), a non-profit technical concluded the first day of their second edition of the National Spices Conference 2023, which focused on the theme “Food Safe Spices – The Way Forward to a Stable & Sustainable Income”.

“Ensuring the safety of our spices is not only a responsibility but a commitment towards building a resilient and sustainable future for our farmers and consumers alike. The industry should also ensure that all stakeholders have access to a better and more sustainable income,” said Ramkumar Menon, Chairman of the World Spice Organisation.

The National Spice Conference 2023, attended by representatives from various FPOs and NGOs, collectively representing approximately 25,000 farmers associated with the National Sustainable Spice Programme (NSSP) aims to facilitate collaboration and dialogue for the safety and sustainability.