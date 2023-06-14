Telangana outshines other States in public grievance redressal

Telangana recorded the lowest average closing time of just eight days against 2,524 disposals, for the month of May this year

Hyderabad: Telangana has demonstrated exemplary efficiency in addressing public grievances, ranking first among all States and union Territories. The State recorded the lowest average closing time of just eight days against 2,524 disposals, for the month of May this year. While Lakshadweep secured the second position with an average closing time of 12 days against 171 disposals, Andaman and Nicobar was at third position with 20 days against 442 disposals.

As per the latest rankings released by the Centre’s Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances under Centralised Public Grievances Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), Telangana has also clinched the top rank among States with fewer than 15,000 grievances, scoring an impressive 72.49 in public grievance redressal. Chhattisgarh followed closely behind with a score of 55.75, while Uttarakhand secured third place with a score of 49.69.

Further, Telangana ranked fourth in terms of the highest number of disposals of Action Taken Reports (ATRs), trailing behind Assam, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh. The State recorded a total of 2,376 ATR disposals, with 49 fully resolved and 2,327 partially resolved cases. Notably, Telangana had no pending resolutions.

According to the CPGRAMS rankings for the month of May, a total of 65,983 grievances were redressed by all the States and union Terriotories. Telangana trumped all States and union Territories to emerge as the State with fastest grievance redressal system.

Among the States with more than 15,000 grievances, Uttar Pradesh claimed the top position, scoring 62.07 in the redressal of public grievances, followed by Jharkhand with a score of 46.14 and Madhya Pradesh with 43.05. Uttar Pradesh disposed 1,01,465 grievances, with an average closing time of 24 days, securing the top position in this category. However, it ranked second in terms of score and fourth in terms of the number of days required for grievance disposal among all states and union territories.

In the North East category, Sikkim secured the first position with a score of 64.9, followed by Assam with 54.89 and Arunachal Pradesh with 51.72. Among the union Territories, Lakshadweep emerged as the leader in Group B, with a score of 70.56, followed by Andaman and Nicobar Islands with 63.09 and Ladakh with 55.20.

CPGRAMS is an online platform that operates around the clock, enabling citizens to lodge grievances related to service delivery. The system serves as a single portal connecting citizens to various Ministries and Departments of both the union and State governments.

Once a complaint is registered on CPGRAMS, individuals can track its progress using the unique registration identification provided at the time of filing. Additionally, the platform offers an appeals process for citizens who are dissatisfied with the resolution provided by the Grievance Officer.