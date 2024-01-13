National Youth Day celebration at Rastrapati Bhavan in Bollaram: Deepak honored as Young Achiever



Hyderabad: For his remarkable feat of securing four individual Guinness World Records, Deepak of Perennial Academy, was honoured as a Young Achiever at the National Youth Day celebrations at Rastrapati Bhavan, Bollaram.

National Youth Day is celebrated on January 12 marking the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The event highlighted his remarkable feat of securing four individual Guinness World Records, coupled with his dedication to training over 200 medalists in the past 24 months through the Perennial Academy.

Speaking to students at the event, Deepak shared his inspiring journey, aiming to ignite the passion and determination within the youth. In his address, Hyderabad District Collector, Anudeep Durisetty, appreciated the efforts of Deepak.