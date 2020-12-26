Hyderabad: Organs of brain dead homemaker donated

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Family members of a 44-year-old homemaker, P Pavani, a resident of Bollaram, Secunderabad, who was declared brain dead by doctors, have donated her organs under Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

On December 4, Pavani fell in her house and was taken to a local hospital and later shifted to Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills, for treatment. After a fortnight of intensive care treatment, the health condition of the woman did not improve and on December 20, doctors declared her brain dead. The cause of death was IC bleed, intracerebral haemorrhage, caused due to internal bleeding within the brain tissue and a known life-threatening type of stroke, doctors said.

The hospital staff and officials from Jeevandan grief counselled the family members of the deceased and they agreed to donate her organs. The consent to donate her organs was given by her husband P Kumara Swamy and his family members.

The surgeons retrieved two kidneys, liver and two corneas and sent them to other transplant facilities in Hyderabad, based on the guidelines of Jeevandan.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .