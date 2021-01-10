Natural Star Nani locks the date for ‘Tuck Jagadish’

Actors Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh are the leading ladies in ‘Tuck Jagadish’ which is laced with action, romance and other elements.

By | Published: 2:15 pm

Hyderabad: Natural Star Nani locked the date with a new poster of his upcoming movie ‘Tuck Jagadish’. Touted to be a wholesome family entertainer, the movie will hit screens across the world on April 16. Shiva Nirvana reunites with Nani after delivering blockbuster hit ‘Ninnu Kori’.

Actors Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh are the leading ladies in ‘Tuck Jagadish’ which is laced with action, romance and other elements.

The movie will be the first release in Telugu New Year Ugadi. Nani’s fans have been longing to have him on screen after action thriller ‘V’ which was released during the lockdown in 2020. Coming to the poster, it appears that Nani and family are seen assembled in a temple and prepping up for the wedding. Actors Aishwarya Rajesh and Jagapathi Babu were also seen in the newly released poster.

The poster looks pleasing with the celebratory mood. Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi are producing the film under the banner Shine Screens, while Thaman is scoring the music.

