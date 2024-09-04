| Nava Limited Provides Furniture And Equipment To Detc In Kothagudem

Kothagudem: Paloncha-based Nava Limited has provided modern furniture and equipment to the District Educational Training Centre (DETC) run by the education department at old Kothagudem in the district headquarters.

At a programme at the centre, Nava Limited vice president, unit head (Telangana operations) Rear Admiral LV Sarat Babu (veteran) presented the documents related to infrastructure to district educational officer (DEO) M Venkateswara Chary through district Collector Jitesh V Patil.

Similarly documents related to 100 teacher-tables to be given to 12 government schools in Paloncha mandal were also handed over as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector appreciated the livelihood training programmes being carried by the company and appealed to its management to offer training to women and unemployed youth in modern fields. The DEO thanked the company for their efforts towards development of government schools.

Sarat Babu revealed that the company would soon be launching Nava-Janyaa Experiential Mobile Lab with 350 science and mathematics kits for each school and the students would be taught through video lessons.

The initiative would benefit nearly 2000 students of 12 Government High School students. Likewise, dental and haemoglobin tests would be conducted for 1060 students of government schools in Paloncha Municipality limits, he added.

The company general manager M Ratna Kishore, chief chief liaisoning officer V Khadarendra Babu, district academic monitoring officer A Naga Rajasekhar, district science officer Chalapathi Rao and Nava Vocational Training Institute in-charge Ch Srinivas Rao were present.