Navdeep gets ready with a new series titled ‘Newsense’

The web series is scheduled to premiere in February on the OTT platform aha.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:33 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

Hyderabad: Navdeep, who likes to act and travel, turns a year old today. The actor is not only committed to his career but also makes an effort to support emerging artistes by providing a platform through his business, C-space, that enables them to network with producers and directors.

He is now developing a new show titled ‘Newsense’.

Currently in the works, the web series ‘Newsense’ is scheduled to premiere in February on the OTT platform aha.

There are many actors in the Telugu film industry that have a wealth of talent but not enough recognition. Filmmakers either underuse or ignore them, despite the fact that they may play a range of roles and showcase their talent. One such skilled actor is Navdeep.

As for the show ‘Newsense’, neither the premiere date has yet been disclosed, nor have the creators released a teaser or trailer yet.