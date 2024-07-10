Navigating pregnancy struggles: Hyderabad offers new training opportunities for Doulas

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 10 July 2024, 05:10 PM

Hyderabad: While birthing journey represents perhaps the most transformative phase of a mother’s life, it is also the most vulnerable. With expectant mothers yearning for solace and comfort, doulas—the non-medical practitioners—offer emotional and physical support throughout pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period.

To raise awareness and train more doulas in our society, the University of Hyderabad, in collaboration with the Fernandez Foundation, has launched first-of-a-kind online certificate course for Birth Care Practitioners (Birth Doulas) starting on Thursday.

Led by Pooja Shenoy, Head of Doula Support Services at Fernandez Hospital, and Celestina Cavinder, a Certified Labour Doula, the course spans six months of online training complemented by hands-on experience in birthing rooms.

Explaining that the role of a doula is entirely non-medical, Dr. Pooja Shenoy, a seasoned doula, certified childbirth educator, and hypnobirthing practitioner, says, “Doulas are trained companions who offer various forms of support to mothers. From physical techniques like movement and massage to emotional encouragement and evidence-based information.”

She adds, “They protect the space around you so that you can speak for yourself. They don’t speak for you. They don’t make decisions for you.”

Dr. Shenoy’s journey as a doula began in 2017 at Fernandez Hospital. “It was a whole new concept in India. Creating awareness took time, but now we have a lot of mothers asking for doula support because they see the value in this kind of support,” she says.

The online course is offered through the Centre for Digital Training and Learning Resources platform and is divided into three parts. Each part includes access to online training modules, fortnightly mentor interactions, recommended readings, written reflections, and guest lectures from experienced birth professionals.

Consisting of 16 candidates from different parts of the country, this course is self-paced, allowing candidates to complete it within two years of enrollment.

“Anybody can become a doula. It just needs basic prerequisite and an inner calling. Once you have the right skills and training, you’re ready to embark on this journey,” she says. There are various types of doulas, including labor and birth doulas, whose relationship with the mother begins during pregnancy.

Fernandez Foundation and the University of Hyderabad plan to offer the course annually, ensuring training more individuals who can positively impact childbirth experiences nationwide.