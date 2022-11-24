Navy Week Celebrations: Blood donation organised at DMDE Secunderabad



By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:26 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Hyderabad: As part of the Navy Week Celebrations 2022, a blood donation camp was organised at DMDE Secunderabad on Thursday in the presence of Rear Admiral Rajasekhar, Station Commander (Navy), Hyderabad.

More than 150 volunteers comprising Naval officers, defence personnel, civilians and NCC cadets donated blood on the occasion. The DMDE has been organising these blood donation camps once every three months with the Indian Red Cross Society to support the Thalassemia patients in Telangana.

