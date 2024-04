Telangana win big in Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men’s National Football Championship

Imtiyaz shone with a brace in Telangana's 5-0 win over Bihar in the AIFF’s Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men's National Football Championship in Chhattisgarh on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 April 2024, 11:15 PM

Hyderabad: Imtiyaz netted a brace in Telangana’s 5-0 win over Bihar in AIFF’s Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men’s National Football Championship at Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground, Chhattisgarh on Monday. Alongside Imtiyaz, Shahil, Minal and Shyam scored a goal each for the winners.

Results: Telangana 5 (Sahil 9’, Minal 24’, Shyam 28’, Imtiyaz 56’ & 88’) bt Bihar 0.

