| Ncc Ltd Gets Orders Worth Rs 1056 Crore In Oct

NCC Ltd gets orders worth Rs 1,056 crore in Oct

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:39 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

It got them from State Government agencies and did not include any internal order, company Managing Director AAV Ranga Raju said in a press release.

Hyderabad: NCC Limited said it received two new orders for Rs.1,056 crore (exclusive of GST) in October.

These pertain to the company’s Water and Environment Division.

It got them from State Government agencies and did not include any internal order, company Managing Director AAV Ranga Raju said in a press release.