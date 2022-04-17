NCR districts on high alert amid Jahangirpuri violence

Published Date - 09:15 AM, Sun - 17 April 22

New Delhi: All police units across all districts in the National Capital Region (NCR) have been placed under high alert after the communal violence on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area.

The untoward incident had taken place near Kushal cinema in Jahangirpuri at nearly 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Delhi Police Commissioner has warned of stringent action against the rioters and said there is additional police force deployment across NCR.

The Police station in-charges and senior police officials have been directed to carry out thorough security checks.

Police have also urged people to inform the local area police or station in-charge in case of any brawl or protests to avoid any untoward incident.

According to sources in the Gautam Buddha Nagar police department, all the zonal DCPs, ADCPs, police station in-charges have been directed to patrol their respective areas.

“As part of this, they have been asked to keep an eye on the history sheeters while patrolling along with extra caution at crowded places such as malls, metro stations, Sarafa bazaars, etc.,” police officials said.

The situation is normal now, police said, adding that additional police personnel have been deployed in central and north-east district of Delhi (area where the communal riots took place in 2021).

