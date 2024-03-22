NDSA team interacts with more agencies

The NDSA expert team has made significant progress in gathering information for its investigation into the structural issues reported in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme's barrages.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 March 2024, 08:40 PM

Hyderabad: The expert team of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) completed a major part of its information gathering exercise as part of its investigation intended to identify the underlying causes for the structural issues reported in the barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) on Friday.

However, a few agencies that offered consultancy services in preparation of plans and designs for construction of the barrages are yet to be questioned.

Their representatives could not turn up before the team so far because of the engagements they are preoccupied with. The WAPCOS, a central public sector enterprise is one of them.

The team is yet to take a decision whether visit the city again to interact with the representatives of such key organisations associated with the irrigation department in construction of the barrages- Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla or summon them to New Delhi. The team had interacted with representatives of implementation agencies on Friday also.

The team also interact ed with members of the State Dam Safety Organisation (SDSO) which had conducted a thorough study of the affected stretches of the Medigadda barrages and other associated structures. The Irrigation official said that the information sought by the NDSA team on technical aspects, including design preparation, approvals, hydrology, quality control, and laboratory tests conducted before construction of the barrages was furnished.