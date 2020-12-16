Need not doubt CM KCR’s commitment to fill vacancies: B Vinod Kumar

Rubbishing the doubts raised by Telangana Jana Samithi president Prof M Kodandaram on Wednesday, Vinod Kumar found fault with the former for deliberately criticising the government

By | Published: 9:52 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar said there was no need to doubt the sincere efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to fill job vacancies in the State. He said that the Chief Minister had worked with dedication and commitment to fill the vacant posts and would continue his efforts with the same spirit.

Rubbishing the doubts raised by Telangana Jana Samithi president Prof M Kodandaram on Wednesday, Vinod Kumar found fault with the former for deliberately criticising the government. He said as a professor, Kodandaram was fully aware of the job recruitment process. “The Chief Minister recently directed the authorities to fill 50,000 vacancies in different departments and accordingly, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting with the officials concerned to initiate steps for filling the vacant posts,” he said.

Further, Kumar clarified that since the State formation, the Telangana government had focused on power and irrigation sectors and had overcome the hurdles in both the sectors. “We also made significant progress in job recruitments as the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released notifications for filling vacancies and also has been fighting several court cases in the process for the last six years,” he said.

Vinod Kumar assured that recruitment will be conducted in a transparent manner and suggested that the unemployed youth make optimum use of this opportunity. He appreciated the efforts made by the members of TSPSC led by its chairman Prof Ghanta Chakrapani in job recruitments carried out in the State.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .