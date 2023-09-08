Five SFI leaders injured in clash with ABVP workers in Sangareddy

At least five activists of the Student Federation of India (SFI) were injured in a clash with the members of the ABVP on Thursday night.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 07:13 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

SFI National President VP Sanu is addressing SFI national plenary in Sangareddy.

Sangareddy: At least five activists of the Student Federation of India (SFI) were injured in a clash with the members of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyardhi Parishad(ABVP) on Thursday night. The SFI leaders were fixing, pasting posters and writing on the walls on the scheduled SFI national plenary, which commenced in Sangareddy on Friday. SFI Sangareddy district general secretary Ramesh, and four other activists including a girl, have sustained serious injuries. Ramesh, who fell unconscious in the attack, was shifted to a hospital in Sangareddy.

Speaking to reporters, Ramesh alleged that over 70 ABVP activists attacked them while a 15-member SFI team was pasting posters regarding their three-day national plenary. He accused the police of remaining as as mute spectators while they were being indiscriminately attacked. The SFI plenary began on schedule and addressing the plenary, its national president VP Sanu condemned the attack. Sanu alleged that said that the ABVP and BJP were acting undemocratically in the country. However, he has said that they would not fear such attacks. The SFI national president reiterated that they would continue to fight for the cause of the students.