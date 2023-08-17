SFI demands action against Ashram School staff

Kothagudem: The SFI district committee complained that the headmaster, warden and staff of Ashram Government High School (Girls) at Ramachandrunipeta in Dummugudem mandal in the district were engaging the school children in domestic work at their houses.

In a statement here on Thursday the Student Federation of India district president, Garlapati Pawan Kumar and its district secretary, B Veerabhadram strongly condemned the alleged action of school staff and demanded action against them.

They said that photographs of students cooking, sweeping and washing of clothes at the houses of the HM, warden and staff were going viral on social media and it was unforgivable. The parents of the children work hard to send their children to the school for education but sadly they were being exploited by the staff, they noted.

Pawan Kumar and Veerabhadram requested the authorities to immediately investigate the incident and take action against the erring officials and staff. Legal action under the Child Labour Act against them has to be initiated along with departmental action, they said.

