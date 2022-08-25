Nephroplus operationalises two dialysis centres in Uzbekistan

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based dialysis service provider NephroPlus said it operationalised two dialysis centres at Urgench and Bogot in the Republic of Uzbekistan. These is part of the four dialysis centres it is setting up there on a turnkey basis.

One centre went live in Nukus, Karakalpakstan in April and two more got added now. One more centre is pending. These are being taken up as part of the $100 million contract it secured last year. The last one is planned to be opened in Tashkent. This will be a a 160-bed centre.

NephroPlus will provide dialysis care to over 1,100 patients in Uzbekistan. For this project, NephroPlus has established a 100% owned local subsidiary to operate the centres. It intends to implement its RenAssure protocols to deliver a synchronised and convenient patient experience in Uzbekistan.

” In Uzbekistan, NephroPlus has done construction to commissioning on a turnkey basis and will further introduce Peritoneal Dialysis service, wherein people can obtain dialysis in the comfort of their homes,” said Vikram Vuppala, Founder and CEO, NephroPlus.

“Amidst the growing demand for dialysis in the country, we are committed to improving the healthcare services in the country through PPP model. NephroPlus has been selected through a bidding process. The Government is working to continually expand affordable healthcare infrastructure in the Republic of Uzbekistan,” said Gapparov Faruk Abdukaxarovich, PPP Head, Ministry of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan, according to a release.