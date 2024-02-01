Netizens celebrate ‘Meme God’ Brahmanandam’s birthday with hilarious posts

1 February 2024

Hyderabad: Tollywood’s reigning funnyman, Brahmanandam, has not just mastered the art of tickling funny bones but has ascended to the greatest height of meme immortality. As the sun rises on another glorious year for the ‘GOAT’ of comedy, netizens have unleashed a digital storm of birthday wishes, transforming social media into a virtual comedy club.

Brahmanandam, the crowned king of memes has become the unsung hero of countless internet memes, each a testament to his timeless comedic prowess. Social media is buzzing with fans and memers flooding all platforms with hilarious memes and edited videos, in a digital homage to the man who can make us giggle with just a raise of an eyebrow.

The actor’s comic wizardry takes center stage, with memes ranging from one-liners to ingenious edits of his most iconic scenes. It’s a birthday bonanza where the virtual party is not complete without a hearty dose of Brahmi magic.

As the digital space echoes with LOLs it is clear that Brahmanandam’s birthday bash is not just a celebration but is a riot of laughter, which is a testament to the legacy of the man who reigns supreme as the unrivaled ‘meme god’ of Tollywood.

Take a look at some of the most hilarious birthday memes and videos:

Happy Birthday to the living Legend Padma Shri DR #Brahmanandam Garu ❣️❣️ Greatest Of All Time 🐐💥#HappyBirthdayMemeGod#HappyBirthdayBrahmanandhampic.twitter.com/g0WIEMUbeN — . (@RebelTweetzz) February 1, 2024

Happy Birthday Meme God The Legend Of Comedy Brahmanandam Garu ♥️♥️♥️♥️🔥🔥🔥🔥🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻#Brahmanandam pic.twitter.com/WNbMifnFQF — RebelSai (@MahantySai) February 1, 2024