Netizens express gratitude to maritime security organisations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:59 PM, Wed - 1 February 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Day is celebrated every year on February 1 to honour the organisations of maritime security. This day was first launched in the year 1977. This was done to stop the smuggling of drugs and other illegal substances through sea routes.

However, the day was officially announced in the year 1978 by the Indian Parliament. The organisation has its headquarters in Delhi and aims to improve the offshore security, marine safety, and coastal security along the shores. Since its establishment, the ICG has been able to confiscate drugs and illicit goods worth thousands of crores being illegally smuggled through sea routes. They regularly conduct rescue operations and guard the nation’s long peninsular coastline and international waters.

Prime Minister Modi along with many others, including Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath, took to social media to express their gratitude towards the coast guard personnel.

“Greetings to all Coast Guard personnel on their Raising Day. The Indian Coast Guard is known for its professionalism and efforts to keep our coasts safe. I also convey my best wishes to them for their future endeavors (sic),” tweeted the PM.

— Simar Kaur