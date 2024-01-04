| Netizens Troll Prasidh Krishna For His Poor Performance Against Sa

Netizens troll Prasidh Krishna for his poor performance against SA

While Siraj, Mukesh and Bumrah put an impressive performance during the match, Prasidh Krishna disappointed with his bowling.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:30 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

Hyderabad: Indian team under the leadership of Rohit Sharma forayed into record books beating South Africa with seven wickets, becoming the first Asian team to register a win in Cape Town.

With the win, India attained top spot in the 2023–2025 ICC World Test Championship. Notably, Rohit Sharma also became the second captain to draw Test series in South Africa after MS Dhoni.

Also Read Siraj trends on social media after scalping 6 wickets against SA

While Siraj, Mukesh and Bumrah put an impressive performance during the match, Prasidh Krishna disappointed with his bowling.

In the first innings, Prasidh Krishna failed to pick a wicket on a pitch favouring fast bowlers. Even in the second innings, he went wicket less and conceded 20 runs in his very first over of the innings.

Disappointed with his performance, Indian cricket fans are taking to X to troll the fast bowler.

“Prasidh Krishna is the Worst test bowler I have ever seen in Indian cricket team. Jldi wha se hato,” wrote a user.

“Markram is playing odi with India and T20 with Prasidh Krishna,” wrote another.

Check out a few funny reactions here:

Bahar ana Prasidh Krishna zara baat karni hai pic.twitter.com/kBpa2Szd8C — nipun mahajan (@NiPuN_045) January 4, 2024

When everyone was struggling to bowl , Lord Prasidh single handedly gave runs at an economy 6.8 It’s High Time We Should Declare Dinda Academy As Lord Prasidh Krishna Academy pic.twitter.com/6b71TttRPW — Chinmay Shah (@chinmayshah28) January 4, 2024

Indian Batting Order fell like 9pins vs South africa 🇿🇦

Rohit Sharma

Jaiswal

Gill

Virat Kohli ✅

Rahane replacement Iyer

Kl Rahul

Ashwin

Shardul Thakur

As expected from

Bumrah

Siraj

Shami replacement Prasidh Krishna #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/VeAZKujEkF — AP (@AksP009) December 28, 2023

The first Meme of 2024 has to be Prasidh Krishna. He's even less talented than Bollywood Nepo Kids!#INDvsSA #Markram #AUSvPAK @mufaddal_vohra pic.twitter.com/hocrmiQ1Dn — Bhowgle ka Baccha™ (@bhowglekabaccha) January 4, 2024