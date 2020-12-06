New-age tech opens newer avenues

As hiring in emerging technologies is expected to pick up in 2021, more youth go for upskilling

Hyderabad: With technology evolving rapidly, prompting industry giants to adapt to the changes, newer avenues are opening for professionals and youngsters.

Currently, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Science, Data Analytics, Cyber Security and Internet of Things are among a few such emerging technologies that require huge manpower.

According to reports, hiring by tech giants in these emerging technologies is expected to pick up in 2021 and these technologies could contribute in excess of 25 per cent of overall hiring. Some of the job roles these new-age skills offer include Analytics Specialist, Data Scientist, Cloud Application Developer, Cloud Network Engineer, Security Engineers, and Security Analyst etc.

As new job roles have opened, professionals who are seeking a career transition are turning to these courses. They are taking up master’s degree and diploma programmes offered by premier institutions and ed-tech companies to upskill themselves.

“A few years ago, I was at that point in my life where I felt my organisational growth had come to a standstill. But my passion for learning brought me to upGrad. I enrolled for the PG Diploma in Data Science with IIIT-B. The integrated course curriculum which included on the stop knowledge applicability along with live projects and exercises to work with pushed me to the extreme limits to outshine myself,” said Bhaswati Sarkar, AVP at JP Morgan & Chase.

These courses are not just helping tech professionals in updating their skills but also non-tech professionals.

“Earlier, I worked with a BPO after graduating in EEE. I wanted to build my career. I completed PGP in Data Science from Great Learning which has helped me change my career from non-technical to technical,” said A Sai Sudha, Data Analyst with Axtria Company.

Great Learning co-founder Hari Krishnan Nair said despite the slump in the job market, the optimism around digital functions like Data Science, Analytics, AIML, Cloud Computing, and Cyber Security functions in India continue to remain high.

“Sectors like BFSI, e-commerce, ed-tech and logistics are still hiring fresh and top-rated tech talent for data science and analytics roles. The demand has been created with both Indian and MNC businesses increasingly gravitating towards digital technologies to remain competitive amidst the pandemic,” he shared.

Not just tech giants like Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft, but even banking institutions are shifting to new-age digital technologies for their services.

“Traditional sectors like banks and financial institutions are also switching gears and have picked up these technologies in a big way and are hiring data experts like Data Analyst, Data Scientist, and Data Engineers, etc. to drive businesses. Today, the industry is no longer rigid to have professionals with pre-requisite degree in the said domain but are switching gears to a skill-based hiring approach,” shared Arjun Mohan, CEO (India), upGrad.

With a huge demand for workforce in new-age digital skills, several engineering colleges in the State too have introduced programmes this year.

“For the next few years, courses in emerging technologies will have huge demand. Students who have done specialisation in them will have edge over others,” said Dr A Govardhan, Professor in CSE and Rector, JNTU-H.

