New ambulance under ‘Gift a Smile’ initiative flagged-off at OGH

Hyderabad: A new ambulance under ‘Gift a Smile’ initiative was flagged-off at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) by the hospital Superintendent, Dr. G Nagender here on Friday.

Equipped with quality stretchers, oxygen cylinders and emergency kit box, the ambulance would be deployed for shifting of patients and referrals.

The ‘Gift a Smile’ initiative is a brainchild of Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), KT Rama Rao, who on the occasion of his birthday had requested ambulances to be donated to government healthcare facilities.

Senior health officials from OGH including Superintendent, Dr.Nagender thanked Rama Rao, Health Minister, Eatala Rajender, Director of Health and Director of Medical Education for providing an ambulance to the hospital.

Senior health officials from the hospitals including Civil Surgeon RMO, Dr.Jaya Krishna, RMOs Dr.Sai Shobha and Dr.Srinivasulu, Deputy RMOs along with Dr.Prasad, Dr.Siddiqui, Dr.Sushma, Dr.Madhavi, Dr.Anuradha, Dr.Madhuri and Dr.Rafi were present.

