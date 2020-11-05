New book on Mirza Ghalib: the poet-intellectual

The book is sure to warm the hearts of aficionados

Is there anything left to be written about them? This is the question that comes to mind when one thinks of William Shakespeare and Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib. Over the years numerous scholars have probed and delved into every aspect of their works in minute detail. To discover a new angle about them is perhaps next to impossible.

Yet there remains an unquenchable thirst among scholars to come up with a new perspective about these celebrated writers. Interestingly, Prof. Anwar Moazzam has done the impossible. He has undertaken the daunting task of unravelling the intellectual concerns of Ghalib, a subject hitherto not attempted by anyone.

And sure enough he has succeeded in presenting new shades of meaning and uncovering subtle nuances in the works of Ghalib, the giant of Urdu and Persian poetry. Prof. Moazzam’s newest book — Nightingale of an Uncreated Garden – Ghalib’s Intellectual Concerns, is sure to warm the hearts of Ghalib aficionados.

The reader enjoys a mesmerising journey which takes him through the life and works of the great poet. More importantly the reader gets a peak into the intricate web of the poet’s thoughts, particularly his mystical point of view.

Prof. Moazzam, who taught Islamic studies in Osmania University, Aligarh Muslim University and Hamdard University, also published a book in Urdu — Ghalib Ki Fikri Wabastagiyan. This 19th century bard continues to stimulate and delight generations of poetry lovers. Like Shakespeare, Ghalib’s verses have become part of everyday usage. Almost unwittingly one recites his couplets to drive home a point.

And for scholars Ghalib presents a challenge, rather a puzzle, since his verses are densely textured and loaded with a world of meanings. “The extensive commentary on Ghalib in South Asia has always focused on appreciation of various facet of his poetry to the total neglect of the thought content”, says Prof Moazzam and cites this oft quoted verse: Na tha kuch to Khuda tha, kuch na hota to Khuda hota Duboya mujh ko hone ne, na hota main to kya hota (When there was nothing, (only) God existed, had there been nothing God would have been; my being spoiled me, had I been non-existent, what would I have been) Ghalib was an iconoclast and refused to follow traditional views without critical examination.

His poetry often raised questions about the Islamic belief of life after death, predestination, reward and punishment. He asked questions about himself, his beloved, God, the universe, the existent and the non-existents, agnostics and rationalists, religious, traditional and anti traditional values. Treating Ghalib’s poetic narrative as poetic conversation would help reveal several layers of his poetics, says Prof. Moazzam. Concepts like vujud (existence), imkan (probabilities), zuhur (manifestation), ishraq (illuminism) are some of the dominant philosophical elements in his poetry. There are three ways to unravel the enigma that Ghalib is: his Urdu poetry, Persian poetry and his letters.

Quality wise his letters are as good as his poems. Prof. Moazzam does justice by going into all the three aspects of the maestro. Urdu poetry, according to Prof. Moazzam, is more sensuous than intellectual. Usually the aesthetic expression of feelings is paid more attention than the intellectual content.

Ghalib, however, differs in that his poetic aesthetics includes thought, intellect and deliberation. He was the first among the intellectual leaders to welcome the potential of the new academic, scientific and administrative measures introduced by the British colonial regime to take medieval India into the modern age.

“Rational and intellectual study was an integral part of Ghalib’s poetics”, points out Prof. Moazzam. Contrary to what one thinks, it is Ghalib’s Persian writings that reflect his innermost intellectual concerns. He doesn’t fall into any school of thought and yet he gives space for every point of view. The 290-page book helps one meet the real Ghalib.

