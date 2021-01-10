New canals to irrigate Bodhan: MLC Kavitha

Kavitha was speaking at an interaction with farmers during her visit to Bodhan Assembly constituency.

Nizamabad: Irrigation canals will be developed to cover 2,000 acres in Bodhan, said MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha here on Sunday.

Kavitha was speaking at an interaction with farmers during her visit to Bodhan Assembly constituency along with Bodhan MLA Mohammed Shakeel. Canal will be constructed from Pandu Cheruvu tank to Srinivasnagar, Erajpally to Bathukamma Kunta. She urged the Irrigation officials to immediately take up the digging of D40/13 canal to Pandu Cheruvu tank from Monday.

Farmers said that they were facing a lot of difficulties due to lack of canal connectivity from Nizamsagar to the fields in Bodhan town.

Kavitha also met local people at Indalwai toll gate. Bodhan constituency leaders welcomed her at Satapoor. She later garlanded Ambedkar statue at Yedapally mandal headquarters. Later she visited Eka Chakreshwar Shivalayam, at Bodhan town and performed poojas.

