IIIT-Hyderabad intern bags Adobe India Women in Tech Scholarship

Hyderabad: An intern with the IIIT-Hyderabad, Yashashree Chandak, has won Adobe India Women in Tech Scholarship 2023. A student of Pune Institute of Computer Technology, Yashashree Chandak, who enrolled for the Summer Research Internship on Technological Innovations (SRISHTI) programme at iHub-Dat, which is a DST-funded technology innovation hub, at IIIT-Hyderabad, was one of six recipients recently selected for scholarship.

The scholarship recognises talented female undergraduates and masters students studying Computer Science and provides them an opportunity to ‘learn, build and grow’. It covers tuition fees for the remainder of the recipient’s university education, an opportunity to interview as an intern at Adobe India, mentorship by a senior technology leader and an all-expenses paid trip to the Grace Hopper Conference India.

A 2.5 month-long residential programme, SRISHTI requires students to undertake research or any allied activities under the guidance of a qualified research supervisor and a team of researchers at the Institute.

“The knowledge and skills acquired during my internship proved instrumental during the selection process,” Yashashree said.

