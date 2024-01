New Hyundai Creta 2024 unveiled at Kun United Hyundai-Moinabad

The unveiling of New Hyundai Creta 2024 was held at Kun United Hyundai-Moinabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 January 2024, 08:05 PM

Hyderabad: The unveiling of New Hyundai Creta 2024 was held at Kun United Hyundai-Moinabad here on Thursday.

According to a press release, the New Hyundai Creta was launched at Moinabad by chief guest, G. Pavan Kumar Reddy, Circle Inspector-Moinabad, along with Kun United staff, B Purnima, V-P Sales, G Santosh, DGM-Sales, A Karthik, DGM-Sales, and A Madhu, Branch SM.

