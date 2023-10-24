New joinings bolster BRS in Bhongir, Nakrekal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:13 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Representational Image

Nalgonda: Political equations are changing in Bhongir and Nakrekal assembly constituencies in erstwhile Nalgonda district ahead of the November 30 Assembly elections.

From Bhongir assembly constituency, BJP leader Jitta Balakrishna Reddy’s joining the BRS, is expected to help in improving the vote share of the BRS candidate in the elections. Balakrishna Reddy had actively participated in the Telangana agitation and worked as State president of the youth wing of the BRS (then TRS) after formation of Telangana State.

After failing to get a seat from the party, he had contested as an independent from Bhongir in the 2014 elections and came second securing 39,270 (24.8%) votes. He also got 13,427 votes in the 2018 elections by contesting as a candidate of the Yuva Telangana Party, which was floated by him.

Balakrishna Reddy has good relations with the people, particularly the youth as he founded the Vivekananda Yuvajana Sangham in 1992 and conducted programmes extensively in the constituency. He was also worked as president of Yuvajana Sangam North America.

In Nakrekal, the winning chances of BRS candidate Chirumarthi Lingaiah, further improved after the joining of Congress leader Dr Cheruku Sudhakar into the BRS. Sudhakar had actively participated in the Telangana agitation in the area and even faced detention under the PD Act. Familiar as a people’s doctor, he enjoys respect among the people.

These joinings are expected to help the BRS improve its position in these assembly constituencies in the elections.