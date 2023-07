| New Mobile Launches In July 2023 Oneplus Nord 3 Nothing Phone 2 Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 Flip 5

New Mobile Launches In July 2023 | OnePlus Nord 3, Nothing Phone 2, Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 & Flip 5

From Samsung to Realme, one can expect to buy that brand-new phone, no matter your budget.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

Hyderabad: The month of July is going to be quite happening for all the geeks, as multiple smartphone brands will be launching devices back to back.

Now take a look at all the smartphones launched scheduled for July 2023.