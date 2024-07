| New Satg Chief Shiva Sena Takes Charge Says Will Bring Positive Changes

New SATG chief Shiva Sena takes charge, says will bring positive changes

K Shiva Sena Reddy assumed the role of Chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana in a ceremony held in Hyderabad, on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 July 2024, 11:11 PM

K Shiva Sena Reddy assumed charge as SATG chairman in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hyderabad: K Shiva Sena Reddy assumed the role of Chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana in a ceremony held at the GMCB Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, he said he would bring positive changes with the suggestion of everyone for the development of Telangana’s sports sector during his term.

Also Read Telangana’s Rithvik wins silver in La Plagne International Chess