New Speaker for TS Assembly to be elected on Dec 14

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:33 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Hyderabad: The first session of the third Legislative Assembly, which commenced on Saturday, was adjourned to December 14.

The new Speaker of the assembly will be elected on the same day. The Speaker’s election will be followed by a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) wherein the schedule of the session would be decided.

Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan will address a joint session of the State Legislative Assembly and the Council on December 15.

The motion of thanks on the Governor’s address would be introduced the next day.