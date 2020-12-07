New V-Cs for Telangana Universities soon

Appointments expected in next three to four weeks; coordination committee formed to expedite process

Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: Plans are afoot to complete the appointment of regular Vice-Chancellors to State universities in the next three to four weeks. Accordingly, a coordination committee has been formed to expedite the appointment process.

The State government has already constituted search committees comprising three members to submit a panel of three names for choosing Vice-Chancellors of various universities.

The appointment process involves scrutiny of applications after which the search committees send a list of three eligible candidates to the government, which in turn, will be forwarded to the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the State universities. From these three names, the Governor approves one for the appointment to the V-C post.

While the search committee for each university had been formed last year, due to Covid-induced lockdown, the process of appointment of Vice-Chancellors was delayed. In fact, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had earlier directed officials concerned to expedite the process of appointment.

Prior to constituting search committees, the State government had issued notification inviting applications from eligible candidates. As many as 273 candidates had applied for the VC posts for nine State universities and a total of 984 applications were received. Of the total, 142 applications were for the VC post of Dr BR Ambedkar Open University followed by Satavahana University in Karminagar which received 125 applications. As many as 124 applied for VC position of Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda district and 122 applications were received for the VC post in Palamuru University in Mahabubnagar district.

The Osmania University and Telangana University, Nizamabad, have received 114 applications each while Kakatiya University, Warangal, attracted 110 contenders. The V-C posts for Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad and Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University had got 56 and 23 applications respectively.

Currently, these universities have been functioning with in-charge V-Cs.

“To coordinate with the search committees, a coordination committee has been set up. The appointment process has been expedited and in next three to four weeks, the government plans to appoint V-Cs for the universities,” a senior official said.

