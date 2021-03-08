Newborn baby girl found abandoned in Mahabubabad

Dornakal police under the supervision of CI Srinivas are on the job to identify the parents of the baby.

By | Published: 4:57 pm

Mahabubabad: While women across the globe are celebrating International Women’s Day, a newborn baby girl was found in a garbage bin on the outskirts of Burugupadu village of Dornakal mandal in the district on Monday.

Labourers who were on their way to work heard the infant’s cries and found it in a gunny bag in the waste bin. They alerted the local people who in turn called the police. The baby was then rushed to Mahabubabad district hospital for treatment, where her condition is normal.

Dornakal police under the supervision of CI Srinivas are on the job to identify the parents of the baby.

