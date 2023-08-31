Newborns named after Chandrayaan-3’s lander and rover

Interestingly, they weren't the only ones caught up in the spirit of space celebration. In Odisha's Kendrapara district, four more new-borns were named after 'Chandrayaan' by their proud parents.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:15 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In Karnataka, the spirit of space exploration took a heartwarming twist. Two couples, Balappa and Nagamma, and Ningappa and Shivamma, found inspiration in India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission. The couples who recently became parents, and despite their babies being born before the mission’s success, they decided to celebrate the achievement in a unique way.

Balappa’s wife Nagamma have birth to a baby (boy) on July 28. In a nod to Chandrayaan-3’s remarkable lunar landing, they named him Vikram, after the mission’s lander.

Just a couple of weeks later, on August 14, Ningappa and Shivamma welcomed their baby girl into the world. They chose to name her Pragyan, after the rover that accompanied Vikram to the Moon’s surface.

Interestingly, they weren’t the only ones caught up in the spirit of space celebration. In Odisha’s Kendrapara district, four more new-borns were named after ‘Chandrayaan’ by their proud parents.