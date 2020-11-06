NGO members give wings to girl’s dream in Adilabad

The members took an initiative and successfully convinced parents of Mesram Marubai to agree and send her to join Pondicherry Central University

Hyderabad: The team members of Swaeroes, Adilabad, took an initiative and successfully convinced parents of Mesram Marubai to agree and send her to join Pondicherry Central University. Marubai hails from a remote village in Adilabad district.

“Thanks to @Swaeroes4u Adilabad for convincing the reluctant and innocent parents of Mesram Marubai, a drop out turned a brilliant student who cruised her way to @PondicherryU. One life is not enough to change the destinies of these kids in the villages,” TSWREIS and TTWREIS secretary Dr. RS Praveen Kumar tweeted, on Friday.

