NGOs, individuals reach out to flood-hit families in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As the rain water inundated several areas since the unprecedented rains started lashing the city since last week, various voluntary groups and individuals rose to the occasion in providing succour to the people in affected colonies. From arranging food, medicines, clothes and blankets to cleaning articles like broom sticks, phenyl and soaps, the voluntary organisations, groups of professionals and individuals have been working round the clock to help the affected families in the old city.

One such NGO, Helping Hand Foundation, is busy providing food to people. Mujtaba Askari, founder, Helping Hand Foundation, said, “We are providing free meals to the affected families and after a door-to-door survey, groceries and bedding will be provided.”

Another organisation, Imdad-ul- Fuquraa Foundation, is providing medicines to the affected families. “We had organised a medical camps for two days. Also, we provided disposable plates and glasses to locals to ensure they eat in clean plates. Irrespective of the social status people are badly affected,” said Azmathunnisa, president of the organisation.

Students Islamic Organisation is also taking up various relief measures in the affected areas. “From Wednesday onwards, our volunteers are on the ground and trying to provide whatever is needed to the families,” said a press release from SIO.

Several industrialists are also lending a helping hand to the affected. Niaz Ahmed Khan of SAP Pharmaceuticals is distributing food packets everyday through his office staff. Lekha Singhal, an IT professional who resides at Koti, came along with her husband and children on learning about the destruction caused by the floods. “I am coming to the area for the last two days and providing eatables and mineral water to the local people. It is time one come forward and help those affected by the calamity,” she said.

