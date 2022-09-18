NIA conducts searches in Bhainsa

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:41 PM, Sun - 18 September 22

The NIA sleuths conducted raids on a house in Madeena and Nayabadi colonies in the town from 3 am and 6.30 am.

Nirmal: The officials of National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches in different parts of Bhainsa town on Sunday.

The NIA sleuths conducted raids on a house in Madeena and Nayabadi colonies in the town from 3 am and 6.30 am. It was learnt that they grilled certain persons residing in the two colonies. It is yet to be ascertained whether anyone was arrested. However, the searches by the agency created a flutter in the communally sensitive town.

Also Read Telangana: NIA books 27 for organising training camps to commit terrorist acts

On Saturday, the NIA’s unit in Hyderabad registered a case against one Abdul Khadar and 26 other persons from Nizamabad for allegedly conspiring to wage a war against the Central government apart from recruiting the members of Popular Front of India (PFI) and organising camps for imparting training to commit terrorists’ acts. Khadar reportedly trained youths of Jagtial, Hyderabad, Nellore, Kadapa, Bhainsa, Kurnool and Metpalli towns.