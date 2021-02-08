Nights turn colder in Hyderabad

Nights turn colder with minimum temperatures dropping below normal in the last one week

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Hyderabad: Even as the winter appears to have lost its steam in the State, nights in the city have turned colder with minimum temperatures dropping below normal in the last one week.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, for a normal minimum temperature of 18 degree Celsius during the current period, temperatures were dipping below 15 degree Celsius as well. On Monday morning, the minimum temperature recorded in Hyderabad was 15.7 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature on Monday was 30.1 degree Celsius, which is one degree below normal.

Temperatures dipped below 15 degree Celsius as well on February 4. In the last one week, weather conditions during the night time witnessed a sudden change with minimum temperatures sometimes dropping by 5 degrees too. If the minimum temperature on February 1 was 20.6 degrees, it plummeted to 15.6 degrees the next day.

As per the area-wise minimum temperatures recorded by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Serilingampally recorded 10.8 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours, followed by BHEL (11.1 degree Celsius), Bandlaguda (11.5 degree Celsius), West Marredpally (11.9 degree Celsius) and Qutbullahpur (13.1 degree Celsius).

Across the State, districts such as Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad, Nirmal and Kamareddy witnessed temperatures settling around 5 degrees and 7 degrees. IMD officials attributed the colder nights in the city to mainly low-level north-easterlies prevailing over the State. In January, south easterlies prevailed over the State. These easterlies, which passed from the Bay of Bengal, dominated cold weather conditions in the city last month.

In fact, February is not considered as the peak month for winter as weather conditions during nights would be moderate. However, weather forecast from the TSDPS shows that minimum temperatures can be expected to be in the range of 11 degrees to 14 degrees for the next three days, while maximum temperatures could hover around 29 degrees to 31 degrees.